Cody Matthew Neider

Windsor- Cody Matthew Neider, age 21, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021.

He was born on July 27, 2000, to Cory and Kris (Schoenbeck) Neider in Madison, WI.

Cody was so smart and talented in drumming, guitar, waterskiing, snow skiing, and hunting. He loved the mountains, the ocean, Up North, fishing, animals, four-wheeling, snowmobiling and all our family traditions.

Cody is survived by his parents; brother, Chad Neider and both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Cody’s Life will be held at a later date.

Cody’s kindness, positivity, laughter, and radiant smile will live on in those of us lucky enough to have loved you. You will always be remembered. We love you.

