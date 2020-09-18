Cody M. Bailey

SUN PRAIRIE – Cody Michael Bailey, age 28, of Sun Prairie, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born on March 20, 1992, in Madison the son of Robert Bailey and Tracy Maves.

Cody graduated from Sun Prairie High School. He loved to deer hunt with his dad and brothers. The first deer he shot was an 8-point buck while hunting with his dad when he was 12 years old. He loved to cook, and his dream was to become a chef. He also liked to work on cars or anything mechanical with his stepdad Jon. Anytime Jon needed help with something around the house, Cody was right there to help him. Whether it be a car, tractor, ATV, or revamping the mailbox (ha ha), Cody was Jon’s righthand man.

Cody was an amazing bowler with multiple 300 games. He enjoyed anything outdoors. He loved hanging out with his brothers, Dylan and Dawson, playing basketball, discing, watching TV and laughing endlessly over everything. He also loved his niece, Alli, and nephews, Camaro and Gabe, and would have done anything for them. He was very loved by so many people and he will be truly missed.

Cody is survived by his mother, Tracy (Jon) Maves; father, Bob (Betsy) Bailey; brothers, Dylan Bailey and Dawson (Heather) Maves; sister, Brianna (Dylan Mott) Bailey; maternal grandparents, Shirley Whitesell and Tim (Barb) Sullivan; step-grandma, Sheila Lemke; uncles, Sean (Becky) Sullivan, Tim Sullivan, Jr., Scott Sullivan and Joe Bailey; aunt, Rachael (Steve) McKenzie; nephews, Camaro and Gabe; niece, Alli; cousins, Josh, Lexi, Sydney, Katie, Scotty, Devin, Jaxson, Haley and Levi; and best friends, Marcus, Wayne and Ben.

He was preceded in death by his cousin, Tyler Bailey; grandma, Linda Kruse; grandpa, Mike Bailey; great-grandma, Sarah Sullivan; step-grandpa, Lowell Maves; step-great-grandma, Lucy; and Brianna’s sister, Abbigail Haberkorn.

A Celebration of Cody’s Life will be held at OAK RIDGE PARK, 5365 Broken Bow Rd., Sun Prairie on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

