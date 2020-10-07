Coan still leading after foot injury

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley


MADISON, Wis. – Jack Coan went down with a foot injury during practice on Saturday and is out indefinitely. That means Paul Chryst has to hand the keys to Wisconsin’s offense over to Graham Mertz until Coan is able to return.

The Senior quarterback is disappointed he has to miss some time, but since he went down, his focus has been on the team not himself.