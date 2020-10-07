Coan still leading after foot injury

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis. – Jack Coan went down with a foot injury during practice on Saturday and is out indefinitely. That means Paul Chryst has to hand the keys to Wisconsin’s offense over to Graham Mertz until Coan is able to return.

"You kind of see it in his eyes… he's seeing it deeper." On Friday, I asked #Badgers OC Joe Rudolph about Jack Coan's growth since last season. Now it appears to be Graham Mertz's time with Coan out indefinitely with a foot injury. #OnWisocnsin pic.twitter.com/YiLwCskg4Y — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 4, 2020

The Senior quarterback is disappointed he has to miss some time, but since he went down, his focus has been on the team not himself.