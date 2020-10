Coan ready to take “next step” in 2020

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – Jack Coan’s first year as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback couldn’t have gone any better.

He threw for 18 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions, the Badgers won another West Division Title, and made their way back to Pasadena.

This season he’s back for year two as QB 1 and head coach Paul Chryst is already seeing Coan take that next step.