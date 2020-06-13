Coach USA resuming service from Janesville to O’Hare on Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Coach USA will resume commuter service between Janesville and O’Hare Airport starting Monday.

According to a news release, airport service had been suspended since April 6 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and government regulations.

The release said Coach USA has implemented cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all buses.

Officials said the company received a Safety Stamp of Approval from World Tourism and Travel Council, making it the only bus company in the country with the recognition.

