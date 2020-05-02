Coach Tucker’s game plan for social distancing

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – In Alando Tucker’s first season as an assistant on Greg Gard’s staff, Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten championship.

Since the season ended, coach Tucker has been drawing up a game plan to get things back to normal.

“I know we are all missing sports like crazy right now, but in order for sports to return, we’ve gotta be smart and we have to remain safe.”

Tucker is teaming up with the city of Madison to remind the community that close contact activities are not allowed even though parks are open.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments