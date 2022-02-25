Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Luke Showen

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

WESTFIELD, Wis. — The Westfield girls basketball team has had a fantastic year.

The Pioneers breezed through the regular season picking up 23 wins, a conference championship, and the top seed in their regional.


All of those accomplishments are great, but to Luke Showen the big thing he wants from his team is for them to respect each other.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories