Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Luke Showen

by Zach Hanley

WESTFIELD, Wis. — The Westfield girls basketball team has had a fantastic year.

The Pioneers breezed through the regular season picking up 23 wins, a conference championship, and the top seed in their regional.

“Being able to have that respect & understanding is what makes us so cohesive” – @trista_drew Luke Showen has 1 rule: respect each other. The Westfield girls basketball team has bought in and it’s showing on and off the court. #wisgb pic.twitter.com/QV0Y39qPUS — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 25, 2022



All of those accomplishments are great, but to Luke Showen the big thing he wants from his team is for them to respect each other.

