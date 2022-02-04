Coach of the Week: Stoughton’s Bob Empey and Dan Spilde

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton wrestling has a history of success and Bob Empey and Dan Spilde have been a big part of it.


For over 2 decades they’ve been leading the Vikings to countless dual wins and conference titles, but they’ve also been getting their team ready for life away from the mat.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories