Coach of the Week: Stoughton’s Bob Empey and Dan Spilde

by Zach Hanley

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Stoughton wrestling has a history of success and Bob Empey and Dan Spilde have been a big part of it.

“It starts with believing in yourself” After every @StoWrestling practice, Bob Empey and Dan Spilde lead a breakdown: “Believe in you. Believe in me. Believe in team.” And that word “believe” has the Vikings succeeding on and off the mat. @VikingBoosters @AD_Stoughton pic.twitter.com/AtxRAeNz0i — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 4, 2022



For over 2 decades they’ve been leading the Vikings to countless dual wins and conference titles, but they’ve also been getting their team ready for life away from the mat.

