Coach of the Week: Pardeeville’s Joe Guenther

by Zach Hanley

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — The Pardeeville girls basketball team knew they’d be pretty good this season, but maybe not 21-3 with a regional championship good.

“Don’t forget you have to smile once in a while” School record 21 wins

First Regional Championship in 19 years Safe to say the Pardeeville girls basketball team smiled a lot this year, but most of those have come from Joe Guenther and his text messages. #wisgb pic.twitter.com/VaOoHA6Cb8 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) March 4, 2022



So needless to say there’s been a lot of smiles in the gym and most of those have come from Joe Guenther and his text messages.

