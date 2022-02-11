Coach of the Week: Madison West’s Jack Englehardt

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison West boy’s swimming and diving team came into this season with high expectations. And after a perfect regular season and a Big 8 conference championship, the Regents are living up to them.


Jack Englehardt’s secret is simple: keep it fun.

