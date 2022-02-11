Coach of the Week: Madison West’s Jack Englehardt

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison West boy’s swimming and diving team came into this season with high expectations. And after a perfect regular season and a Big 8 conference championship, the Regents are living up to them.

“A happy swimmer is a fast swimmer” Perfect regular season ✔️

Big 8 championship ✔️ It’s fun to swim at Madison West. And that word “fun”, is the most important part of it all to Jack Englehardt. @WestRegents @MadisonWestHS @west_athletic pic.twitter.com/TgMFYdKqvW — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 11, 2022



Jack Englehardt’s secret is simple: keep it fun.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.