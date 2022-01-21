Coach of the Week: Madison La Follette’s Curtrel Robinson

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — To Curtrel Robinson basketball isn’t a game, it’s a lifestyle.

So no matter if the La Follette boys basketball team is practicing or playing a game, Robinson is getting his Lancers ready to succeed on and off the court by reminding them that every day matters. 

 

