Coach of the Week: Madison La Follette’s Curtrel Robinson

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — To Curtrel Robinson basketball isn’t a game, it’s a lifestyle.

So no matter if the La Follette boys basketball team is practicing or playing a game, Robinson is getting his Lancers ready to succeed on and off the court by reminding them that every day matters.

“He wants to see us succeed in life” Every. Day. Matters. That’s Curtrel Robinson’s message to @LancerBoysHoops. And no matter if they’re on or off the court, he wants his Lancers to remember those 3 words as they work toward their dreams. @LAFAthletics pic.twitter.com/rGk7aYEmbW — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 21, 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.