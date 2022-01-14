Coach of the Week: Lodi’s Cody Endres

by Zach Hanley

LODI, Wis. — It’s come full circle for Cody Endres.

In high school he wrestled at Lodi and was part of a state championship team. Now he’s the head coach and his sights are set on winning another.

Cody Endres’ formula for @LodiWrestling is easy: Great Effort 🔜 Success That’s #LiveTheCycle. And it’s a mindset the Blue Devils are using on and off the mat. @LodiHighSchool @LodiSchoolsWI pic.twitter.com/VAG0Nj37xH — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 14, 2022



But the bigger picture is his main focus, which is why Endres has his Blue Devils “live the cycle”.

