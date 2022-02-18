Coach of the Week: Dodgeville’s Matt McGraw

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — In the last 3 seasons Dodgeville boys basketball has won a total of 19 games.

This year with 3 games left in the regular season, they have 18 wins and a conference championship.


And according to Matt McGraw, the turn around happened because they stuck to the Dodger way of working hard.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories