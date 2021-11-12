Coach of the Week: Baraboo’s Chris Lemke

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo girls swim team is making history each time they dive into the pool.


On Saturday, the T-Birds ended a 16-year drought when they finished runner-up at sectionals in the team standings. And their success is all part of Chris Lemke’s 3 pillars: humble, hungry, and happy.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories