Coach of the Week: Baraboo’s Chris Lemke

by Zach Hanley

BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo girls swim team is making history each time they dive into the pool.

“It’s not all about swimming, it’s about who you are outside of the pool” Humble. Hungry. Happy. It’s that simple for Chris Lemke. And his T-Birds are applying the 3 pillars of the Baraboo girls swim team to life outside of the pool. @SportSectionBHS @ben_bromley pic.twitter.com/2iGQDfgi3K — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) November 12, 2021



On Saturday, the T-Birds ended a 16-year drought when they finished runner-up at sectionals in the team standings. And their success is all part of Chris Lemke’s 3 pillars: humble, hungry, and happy.

