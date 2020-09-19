Coach Chase and the Rockets thinking big in 2020

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

RANDOLPH, Wis. – From 2016-2018, Randolph won a total of 8 games. Last season in his first year leading the Rockets, Tom Chase won 7.

He’s back for a second year and so are 12 seniors who want to end their high school careers on a high note.