Coach Chase and the Rockets thinking big in 2020
RANDOLPH, Wis. – From 2016-2018, Randolph won a total of 8 games. Last season in his first year leading the Rockets, Tom Chase won 7.
He’s back for a second year and so are 12 seniors who want to end their high school careers on a high note.
"Coach Chase himself is the difference"
