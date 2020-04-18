Coach Bono, Wisconsin wrestling trending up

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – In year two of the Chris Bono era there was a lot of good on the mat for Wisconsin wrestling with more dual wins and a better conference record.

The head Badger sat down with Sports Director Zach Hanley to share his thoughts on the abrupt end to the season and the bright future of his program.

“I punish myself outside.” How has @BadgerWrestling‘s Chris Bono stayed in shape since the NCAAs were canceled? More from @ChrisBono and Badger wrestling tonight on @WISCTV_News3. #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/oa7IhOWVNp — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 17, 2020

Comments

comments