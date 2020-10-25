Clyman shed total loss after fire, damage estimated at $150,000

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF CLYMAN, Wis. — A shed and its contents in rural Dodge County are a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.

According to a news release, Clyman Fire Chief Eric Howlett was driving past the property at W6393 Highway J around 11 a.m. when he saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the shed.

The release said Howlett went to the box alarm level for more help with suppression efforts.

Officials said the fire was caused by a wood splitter that was being used to cut wood. The owner had wood surrounding the hot motor of the splitter.

Firefighters remained on scene for two hours dealing with hot spots. The shed and its contents, valued at $150,000, was a total loss.

Departments from Reeseville, Lowell, Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Horicon, Neosho, Waterloo, and Johnson Creek asissted.

