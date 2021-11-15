Club Bristol to close for one week following shooting

by Kyle Jones

Club Bristol

BRISTOL, Wis. – A gentleman’s club where one person was shot Sunday will close for seven days, the club owners announced Monday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired Sunday morning in the parking lot of Club Bristol just after midnight.

It marked the fourth shooting at the club this year.

RELATED: Dane County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Club Bristol

The club came under scrutiny in February and was forced to institute new security measures such as security cameras and card readers.

However, Sunday’s shootings proved to officials that the changes were not enough.

RELATED: ‘Disappointed this happened again’: Bristol club marks fourth shooting of the year

While the seven-day closure is only temporary, the club was told earlier this year to search for a new location.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.