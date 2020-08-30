Clinton man killed in motorcycle crash overnight

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BRADFORD, Wis. — A Clinton man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on South Carvers Rock Road.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and crews from the Janesville and Clinton fire departments responded to the crash at 4:37 a.m.

A Rock County deputy located an unresponsive 31-year-old man and a crashed Harley Davidson motorcycle partially in the roadway just south of East Larson Road.

Emergency responders began life saving measures upon finding the man. He was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials said they have not determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, and it is still under investigation.

