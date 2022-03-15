Clinton man charged in alleged West Allis stabbing

by Kyle Jones

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A Clinton man is accused of stabbing a man at a home in West Allis.

Jose Gaeta Huerta, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint, the man was working in his backyard on March 2 when he noticed Huerta, wearing a yellow jacket, pacing in the alley near his home. The man did not know Huerta, but spoke with him before turning around and walking back to his yard. Huerta then allegedly attempted to stab the man in the neck with a knife.

The two men wrestled for the knife and the man suffered cuts to his head and hand, the complaint alleges. The man was able to escape and get to his backyard, and Huerta ran away. According to the complaint, the man was hospitalized and received emergency treatment after an artery in his hand was nicked by the knife.

Video footage obtained from the home’s Ring doorbell camera appears to show the beginning of the incident but does not show the alleged stabbing. Police were able to develop a suspect description based on the footage, which reportedly shows Huerta with cross-shaped face tattoos wearing a yellow jacket and white shoes.

According to the complaint, Huerta was later identified by multiple tipsters, including an anonymous tipster who saw Huerta at a gas station. Huerta was reportedly a regular at the station and wore a yellow jacket often. According to the tipster, he began covering his tattoos and stopped wearing the jacket after March 2.

West Allis Police detectives visited the gas station to speak to the owner. While detectives were there, Huerta reportedly walked into the store, exited, and began walking down a nearby street. According to the complaint, detectives followed him before attempting an arrest. Huerta allegedly ran away but was later found by a K-9 unit.

The complaint alleges that Huerta repeatedly identified himself as Carlos Rodriguez, but was correctly identified using the Morpho OneTouch system. He was reportedly wearing the same shoes as the ones that were seen on the surveillance video at the scene of the alleged stabbing.

At an initial appearance Saturday, Huerta’s cash bond was set at $75,000. As a condition of his bail, he must wear an electronic monitoring device, maintain absolute sobriety, can not possess any dangerous weapons or firearms, and can have no contact with the victim, the victim’s wife, a tipster who was named in the complaint and can not visit the gas station where detectives spotted him.

