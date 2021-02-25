Clinton man arrested on 11 counts of child pornography possession

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Clinton man has been accused of possessing child pornography following two search warrants Monday.

According to a news release, one of the search warrants was executed at the Radisson Hotel in Fond du Lac by Rock County detectives and the local police department.

Officials executed the other search warranted at 707 Carol St. Apt D in Clinton. The release said authorities found multiple electronic devices and other evidence of child porn at both locations.

Bradley Price, 55, was later arrested in Fond du Lac on 11 counts of possession of child porn. He was brought to the Rock County Jail, where he will remain until his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Village of Clinton Police Department assisted with the search warrants.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.