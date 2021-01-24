Clinton High School coach arrested after alleged sexual assault of students, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

CLINTON, Wis. — The Clinton Police Department arrested a Clinton High School coach suspected of sexual assault of a student on Sunday.

The coach, 36-year-old Tyler William Clark of Beloit, is a part-time employee of the High School. A female student accused Clark of touching her inappropriately during a school sporting event practice, according to a Facebook post shared by the Clinton Police Department.

Police began an investigation into the complaint on Dec. 27, 2020, with cooperation from the High School, and discovered a second student from the High School who was also battered by Clark during the same practice. The identity of the victims is not known at this time.

The investigation into the complaints was concluded on Sunday with the arrest of Clark on suspicion of class H felony physical abuse of a child and two counts of class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Clark was booked into Rock County Jail.

News 3 Now has reached out to the district and is waiting to receive a comment.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.