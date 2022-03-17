Climate change could impact the St. Patrick’s Day drink of choice

MADISON, Wis. — Over the last 50 years, the average temperature on St. Patrick’s Day in Madison has increased by more than 3 degrees. Madison isn’t alone; close to 97% of weather stations in the United States have seen an increase in average spring temperatures since 1970 (data collected from the Applied Climate Information System).

Climate change may have a big impact on the unofficial drink of St. Patrick’s Day: beer. Three of the key ingredients are quite fragile when it comes to rising temperatures and prolonged drought.

Large qualities of water are required to brew beer; water makes up much of the physical beer in the glass and is necessary for growing hops and barley. Limited water resources could lead to future problems for the beer industry.

Barley is a temperature-sensitive plant, and temperature extremes could cause a significant drop in production.

As for hops, the ingredient most in control of a beer’s specific flavor, the future could become a battle of quality. While the plant appears to survive high temperatures, the quality of the hops could be directly impacted by drought and extreme temperatures.