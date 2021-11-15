Clifford L. Korpi

by Obituaries

Clifford LeRoy Korpi, 95, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Park Place Memory Care.

Private family services will be held at the Platteville Free Methodist Church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Clifford Korpi Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Clifford was born on January 26, 1926 in Montreal, Wisconsin, the son of Frank and Fannie Korpi. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1943. Cliff then joined the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. After his Navy years, he attended the Platteville Teacher’s College, which is where he met his future wife, Marietta. Cliff graduated and married Marietta in 1950. He had a 37 year High School teaching career, 36 of which were at Hurley High School, where he taught math.

Cliff pursued multiple hobbies over the years; he collected Model A’s, antiques, coins, rocks, stamps, and enjoyed woodworking. He also loved to fish and knew many of the best fishing spots.

After retirement, he and Marietta moved to Platteville where they made many friends. They also spent 17 winters in Mesa, AZ, where Cliff was involved with several clubs and hobby shops.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marietta; son, Michael (Deborah) and their children, Joel (Kaylee), Faith (Stephen), and Zachary; son, Peter (Kristin) and their children, Katie and Nicholas (Ellie).

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn, who died in infancy.

Clifford had a personal faith in The Lord Jesus Christ and the family is comforted that he is with Jesus now.

The family would like to Thank the staff at Park Place Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice who provided wonderful care over Cliff’s last years.

