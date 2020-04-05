Clifford James “Cliff” Lafrenz

DONAHUE, IA. – Clifford James “Cliff” Lafrenz of Donahue, Iowa died April 2, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was the beloved husband of Cathy Linker Lafrenz and the dear father of Jill Lafrenz.

Born in Davenport, Iowa on January 22, 1950, Cliff grew up in rural Donahue. He graduated from North Scott High School and Morrison Institute of Technology. After serving in the US Air Force, Cliff became a mechanical designer, working for Caterpillar, Red Jacket, Marco. His favorite job of all was baling hay with his brothers.

On August 28, 1999, Cliff married Cathy Linker in a garden wedding on his Donahue farm. Three years later, he became head groundskeeper for Miss Effie’s Country Flowers and Garden Stuff, the u-pick flower farm that has been a labor of love for Cliff and Cathy for nearly 20 years.

Cliff is survived by Cathy and Jill, as well as his brothers, Dennis Lafrenz (Barb) and Leonard Lafrenz (Jean), both of Dixon. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Jane Martensen Lafrenz; his sister, Joyce Steward; and his infant brother, Gene. Cliff is also survived by Der Vinoschnarfers, the Four Amigos, and the Beer Tuesday group.



