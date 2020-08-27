Cleveland’s 3 major teams link to fight for social change following police shooting of Jacob Blake

Associated Press by Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s three major professional sports franchises — the Browns, Cavaliers and Indians — are teaming up to fight social injustice.

The decision comes one day after the NBA postponed playoff games, and other leagues followed suit, amid a player-led boycott to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin.

Cleveland’s teams are forming an alliance to “develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city and all Northeast Ohio communities.”

The teams say their focus will be on strengthening the relationships between police and citizens, promoting nonpartisan voting activities and providing educational opportunities.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.