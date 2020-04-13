Clerks set to count votes in messy Wisconsin election

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Clerks across Wisconsin will count votes Monday, six days after last week’s chaotic presidential primary.

District Judge William Conley rejected a plea by Democrats and liberal groups to postpone the election, but ordered an extended period for absentee voting and barred clerks from counting the returns until Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned Conley’s extended absentee voting period but left intact the portion that blocked the count until 4 p.m. Monday.

The race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders became moot after Sanders dropped out the day after Wisconsin’s election, but a high-stakes state Supreme Court race was in play.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments