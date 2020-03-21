Clerks emphasize absentee voting, need for poll workers during pandemic

We’re just over two weeks away from the April 7 election, and municipalities are trying to figure out ways to safely move forward with it.

As part of coronavirus safety measures, the city of Madison is reserving spots in front of the city county building to be in-person, curbside registration and absentee voting spots. They are open weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from now until April 3. The spots will also be open Saturday 9 a.m. to noon, the same hours as the clerk’s office.

Any person hoping to utilize this resource will need to have a valid I.D. Proof of residence is also required for in-person registration.

The curbside, in-person absentee voting is also open to pre-registered voters on April 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Absentee ballots are available to request online through April 2. The window to register to vote online has closed.

All ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk by April 7 at 8 p.m. There have been calls to extend that deadline, but the governor and Senate majority leader have not indicated that is something they would entertain.

“Currently we have no plans to change the rules while voting is already underway,” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement.

The governor and clerks are urging residents to vote absentee if possible.

In Verona, clerk Ellen Clark said she has received 2,000 more requests for absentee ballots this year than in 2016, which she said makes her happy.

“Not only Verona but all municipalities are having a very, very difficult time staffing Election Day April 7,” Clark said, “so the more people who can vote absentee the better.”

As for staffing, municipalities are struggling to fill positions as the majority of poll workers are elderly, a population more susceptible to complications from COVID-19. Clark said anyone that’s willing to step up in any municipality is appreciated. She said most places will pay their poll workers.

