Clearolie Mae Johnson

Clearolie’s Livestream Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 5th

There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:

1) Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”

OR

2) Click on the tribute wall tab (above) and select “Watch Now”

MADISON – Clearolie Mae Johnson, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on July 12, 1935, in Turrell, Arkansas, the daughter of Rose Walker.

Clearolie married Clarence Johnson Sr. on Nov. 23, 1950. She was a homemaker, an in-home daycare provider and also worked as a food service employee for Pembrook School. Clearolie loved cooking, quilting, coloring, singing, dancing and playing games. She enjoyed sitting in on Kingdom Hall Zoom meetings on Sundays, but nothing topped how much she loved her family.

Growing up, she taught us many things. We planted big gardens and raised pigs and chickens, she taught us how to work hard to be responsible. She taught the girls how to be ladies and the boys how to be men. We watched how she would feed and take care of people she didn’t know in the neighborhood. She was kind and selfless, and I hope the generations of young men and women she has now left behind can be just as kind as she was.

Clearolie is survived by her siblings, Shirley Williams, Dottie Toles, Catherine Jones, James Jones and John M. Pittman; children, Minnie Jackson, Flordia (Forrest) Willis, Pearline (Bennett) Graves, Prancey (John Wayne) Willis, Arlene (Johnny) Moffett, Clearolie Johnson, James (Stacey) Johnson and Denise Johnson; daughters-in-law, Catherine Johnson and Regina Hardman; four loving nieces and nephews, Irene (Clarence) Maxwell, Alvin Moore, Lisa Marie (Richard) Roth and Marvin (Holly) Moore; 51 first generation grandchildren; 83 second generation grandchildren; 17 third generation grandchildren; and a very special brother-in-law, John Wesley Johnson (Aunt Barbara Jean Johnson); and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Johnson Sr.; children, Clarence Johnson II, Henry L. Johnson, Mary Alice Gillaum and Larry Johnson; son-in-law, Melvin Jackson; nephew-in-law, Milton Dunlap; grandsons, Shawn Sykes and Michael Rico Johnson; siblings, Estelle Jones, Rose Jones, Marshall Jones, Robert Jones, Martha Jones, Clearolie Nelson, Prancey Adams, Willie Byrd and brothers-in-law, Andrew Thomas, Lovie Lee Moore and Johnny Nelson.

A private family funeral service will be held with Brother Mark Webster presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Clearolie’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Grandma

By Larika Johnson

The Sweetest woman we’ve ever known.

So hard to accept that you have gone home.

We’re so honored to have had you for so many years.

And even though we’re grateful, it’s hard not to shed tears.

You were our Queen, our Love, our Protector our inspiration.

You loved all of your grandchildren, from generation to generation.

Your smile was contagious.

Your heart was so pure.

Your love was so fulfilling and was always the cure.

Chitterlings, cha cha, fried green tomatoes. Biscuits and gravy, green beans and potatoes.

At “Grandma’s house,” we always had a seat.

And if we were hungry, you’d make sure that we eat.

You were strong and smart, beautiful and patient.

You were genuine, freehearted and would give without hesitation.

You had a hand in raising all of us and inspired us to spread love.

What I would give right now just to give you another hug.

Grandma you were an angel and truly earned your wings.

And as you transitioned to your new home, we played “take me to the king.”

Being your grandchild has been blessing and an honor.

You were an angel on earth and the best Grandmama.

You will be forever missed and forever loved.

Tell Henry, Granddaddy, Michael,

Uncle Main, Auntie Ham,

Larry and Shawn that we said Hi.

Rest in Heaven Grandma,

For your love will never die.

