Clean Streets/Clean Lakes parking restrictions resume Oct. 5

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Parking Division announced yesterday that the enforcement all posted Clean Streets/Clean Lakes (CSCL) parking restrictions will resume on Oct. 5.

CSCL prohibits parking on one side of the street for more than four hours. This restriction allows for street sweeping, snow slowing and other maintenance work and is in effect year-round in most areas of Madison.

Current parking restrictions, including “Residential Parking Only”, remain suspended. All meters are currently enforced Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and updates on all parking and service changes, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) Parking Service Updates.

