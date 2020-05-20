Clean Lakes Alliance starting summer lake monitoring

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The Clean Lakes Alliance’s volunteer monitoring is starting its seventh year providing water quality reports for all five of Greater Madison’s lakes (Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Waubesa and Kegonsa).

According to a news release, trained volunteers are needed to monitor more than 70 near-shore and offshore points twice weekly, as well as inform lake users about water temperature, clarity, beach closures and the presence of cyanobacteria.

The release said volunteer monitors take temperature readings and measure water clarity using turbidity tubes. Monitors also upload any visual water issues to the LakeForecast App.

The program’s monitoring website will be available in the Android and Apple app stores this year for the first time to allow users to easily check beach and lake conditions from a mobile device.

Officials expect the app to be available for download in the coming days.

