Clean Lakes Alliance asks residents to address left-behind salt, sand and debris this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — With a warm forecast this weekend, the Clean Lakes Alliance reminded residents Friday that any debris that has collected in snowbanks and curbs over the winter will end up in lakes if it isn’t removed.

In a news release, the group said rain in the forecast Monday increases urgency for action this weekend.

Residents should remove leaves, salt, sand and trash.

The release said leaves should be raked onto the terrace lawn where their phosphorus can fertilize lawns. Salt and sand should be stored in a bucket until next winter, while trash should be collected and either recycled or discarded in the trash.

