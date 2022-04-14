Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff close to 100% after months of rehab

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — It’s a play Clay Cundiff will never forget.

“It was last play of the third quarter, and it was an inside zone. I was on the backside, and I was blocking the backer, and he started to run over the top, and Braelon ran his guy over right into my leg.”

On that play against Iowa, the Badger tight end dislocated his ankle, broke his fibula, and tore his deltoid ligament.

Fast forward 5 months and Cundiff ran full-speed for the first time since his injury. During spring ball he’s taking mental reps, but plans to be 100% just in time for summer workouts.

