Claudine Renee Mountain

by Obituaries

Claudine Renee Mountain, age 46, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin walked on Wednesday, November 16, 2021.

A funeral service was held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at Blue Wing Cemetery in rural Tomah, WI. Visitation was held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Friday.

Claudine was born on July 24, 1975 in Fort Yates, North Dakota to Bernard and Cleo (DeCora) Mountain Sr. She was a fashionista, well-traveled, caring and humble. Her motto was “Family over everything”.

Claudine is survived by her father, Bernard Sr. (Fran) Mountain, brothers, Glen DeCora, Bernard Mountain Jr. (Susan Decorah); sisters, Alana DeCora-Ayesh (TBD), Michelle Mountain (TBD); son, Myles Mountain; and daughter, Khaleesi Mountain; uncles, Joe WhiteMountain, Tony WhiteMountian; Aunties, Suzie Longelk, Nina Mata, Lavina Longelk, Marlene Killscrow, she is also survived by her Standing Rock relatives and many, many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

A special thank you to Stuart and Wendy Lonetree and Janine and Roger Houghton.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.