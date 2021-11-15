Claudia Klund

Claudia Ann Klund, 67, of Orfordville, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home from diabetes complications.

She was born October 27, 1954 in Janesville, the daughter Claude and Barbara (Pinnow) Klund. She graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School in 1972.

Claudia was a member of the Orfordville Lutheran Church. She was a very active member of the American Legion, Post 209 Auxiliary, in Orfordville.

Claudia is survived by her parents: Claude and Barbara; brother: Steven (Mary); nephews: Andrew (Trista) and Christopher (Becca); aunt: Ione Wyss; and great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER-SILVERTHORN CHAPEL ON THE HILL, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville. WI.

Claudia will be missed by everyone who knew her.

