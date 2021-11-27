Classes canceled Monday, virtual rest of week at Middleton High after water damage

by Stephen Cohn

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton High School is canceling classes for Monday after water damage to its building.

Courses will be virtual and asynchronous for the rest of the school week.

According to an email sent to families and students, students should plan to log in to their email accounts by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to receive specific directions regarding their coursework.

The district said the building experienced a mechanical failure resulting in frozen and burst pipes over the Thanksgiving break.

Officials are working with a company to start the drying process.

The email said Tuesday will remain a “B Day” for students, Wednesday an “A Day,” and so on through the week.

For students who need a learning space and internet access, they can go to Clark Street Community School. Buses will pick up students at their normal time and location.

Students can also pick up meals from either Glacie Creek or Kromrey Middle School between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day this week.

Updated communication will come midweek from the district.

