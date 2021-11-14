Class mural dedicated to student who lost her life to cancer

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — It was a night of mixed emotions for the 2020 class of Our Lady Queen of Peace as students were finally able to take part in a school tradition but with a missing member.

After a 14 month battle with Ewing Sarcoma Cancer 15-year-old Mary Margaret Dunn, better known as Mae Mae, died in April of this year. Saturday her peers took time to remember Dunn and dedicate the classes Mural in her honor.

“When she was receiving all her therapy one thing that she really enjoyed was doing artwork designs to pass time,” said her friend Elise Cataldo. “One thing that she got into was creating these designs and selling them to other people. So, it’s a good thing that we can hold on to now.”

Saturday, students at Queen of Peace signed their class mural, a tradition that was postponed due to covid. With the delay Dunn wasn’t able to join her peers so they made sure her presence was felt.

The student artist honored Dunn by including her likeness and t-shirt designs in the painting.

Dunn’s designs carried messages of hope and positivity which friends say matched her personality.

“We’re all thinking of her,” said friend Anneka Bouchard. “She would’ve loved this reunion I know she would’ve.”

QP also has plans to dedicate a bench in honor of Dunn engraved with her handwritten quotes.

