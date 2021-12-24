Packers activate Clark from reserve/COVID-19 list, Browns activate Mayfield ahead of Christmas Day matchup

by Logan Reigstad

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have activated defensive lineman Kenny Clark from the reserve/COVID-19 list and added linebacker Chauncey Rivers to the list ahead of the team’s Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced the moves Friday.

Clark, who earlier this week was named to the Pro Bowl roster, missed last week’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, the team put wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Also Friday, the Browns announced they were activating quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, cornerback A.J. Green, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns still have 13 players on their list.

