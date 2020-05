Clarence “Junnie” J. Wallenhorst

Site staff by Site staff

HAZEL, GREEN, Wis. — Clarence “Junnie” J. Wallenhorst, 80, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at home.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.