Clarence “CR” “Scotch” A. Rumpel

by Obituaries

Clarence “CR” “Scotch” A. Rumpel, age 88, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the V.A. Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin June 6, 1933 to the late Melvin and Elsie Alice (Funfar) Rumpel. He attended Bayview High School in Milwaukee and later graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Finance, starting a long career in banking as Senior Vice President of Santa Fe National Bank, Santa Fe, New Mexico. Clarence retired in 1988 and worked as a realtor in Santa Fe. Throughout his career he was very active in the Santa Fe Rotary Club, Lions Club and became prolific in his studies of the Bible. Clarence proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later moved to Wisconsin where he became a member of the St. Anne’s Catholic Parish in Stoughton and their Knights of Columbus, Stoughton American Legion Club and is currently a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He was united in marriage to Elaine (Kurt) Shaw in July 2005 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Mt. Horeb. CR was teacher and mentor to many; he enjoyed socializing with family and friends while spending time with them. He was a vehicle enthusiast, and a very talented wood worker. His custom-made items and furniture can be found in his home and in the homes of those he loved.

CR is survived by his wife, Elaine Shaw Rumpel; two sons, Warren (Donna) Rumpel and Wesley (Kathleen) Morris; grandchildren, Austin (Anna), Hudson (Karlea), Savannah (Clif), Marvin, Lauren and Stephanie; and a Great-Grandson, Indi; he is further survived by Elaine’s family; DuWayne (Rikki) Shaw, Kenneth (Becky) Shaw; Elaine’s daughter in law, Christene Shaw (Streich) and granddaughter, Martina (Kyle Wisdom); Elaine’s grandchildren, Derek (Pam), Makayla and Mariah, Blake, Kaylee, and Charlee; and Great- Grandchildren, Randy, Sadie; his sister, Lorraine (Thomas) Mescher; a favorite cousin, Joanne Bates; seven nieces, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special Aunt Stephanie; Elaine’s son, Clinton Shaw and former wife Helen.

As per Clarence’s wishes, a celebration of his life will be announced in the summer of 2022.

Clarence’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the Nurses, CNAs and Healthcare Professionals at the VA Hospital, U.W. Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

