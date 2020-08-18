Clarence “Bud” Bailie

OREGON – Clarence “Bud” Bailie, age 87, of Oregon, Wis., passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born on April 9, 1933, in Grant County, Wis., on the family farm.

Bud worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Transportation as an engineer for 39 years. In his earlier years of retirement, he and his wife Jean spent time traveling before settling back down when their grandchildren were born. Bud then enjoyed wood working and building items for family and friends.

Bud is survived by his wife, Jean Bailie; three daughters, Lori Bailie, Amy (Brian) Keller and Lisa (Randy) Byrne; and four grandchildren, Danielle, Cameron, Hayden and Parker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie Hausler Bailie and Clarence Pearl Bailie; and his two sisters, Irma Ann Bailie and Janet Remstad.

A private memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oregon Area Food pantry or Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in the ICU 2 East.

