Clara Mae Feuling

Site staff by Site staff

Sun Prairie – Clara M. Feuling, age 83, of Sun Prairie, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021.

Clara was born on August 13, 1937, to John and Frances (Thiesen) Morschauser, in Middleton, WI.

After the family moved to Sun Prairie, she attended Sacred Hearts School until 10 grade, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1955. Beside chores on the farm, she was also adept at playing the accordion. She later played softball for the Piggly Wiggly team, and worked at American Family Ins.

Clara married Herbert 0. Feuling on July 4, 1957, to become a Marine wife and mother, living in places such as Beaufort SC, Norfolk VA, Detroit MI, and 29 Palms CA, sometimes returning to Sun Prairie while Herb traveled to other duty stations overseas.

Busy as a housewife and mother of 5 children, she was a Brownie leader for the Girl Scouts. She worked at the Oconomowoc Canning Co., as a school crossing guard, Value Village, Pamida, and eventually retired from General Casualty Ins.

Clara was a skilled cook and baker and was well known for her raised donuts that were very popular at bake sales. She was also an avid quilter. But her true joy came from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of whom she was so proud of.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of almost 64 years, Herb, siblings and in-laws Mary and Francis Koch, Art and Gertie Morschauser, Virgil and Cheryl Morschauser, John Morschauser, William Mueller, Archie Skogman, and Ernelle and William Fulton and their sons Dale and Gale.

She is survived by her children Jim(Jenny Peterson) Feuling, Debi(Gordy) Yelk, LuAnne(John) Wood, Gina(Brian) Ruh, and Larry(Julie) Feuling; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Robert (Betsy) Feuling, sisters Rosie Skogman and Sylvia Mueller, sister-in-law Irene Morschauser, and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the Nursing Staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, 8th floor, for their compassionate care, and the staff at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their help and care of both parents.

A visitation, observing COVID guidelines, will be held at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie from 9:00-11:00 am on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial following.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sacred Hearts Church.

Father Lawrence Oparaji will preside.

Please visit Sacred Hearts Facebook page to view funeral live stream.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.