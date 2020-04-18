Clara Constance Hanson

Clara Constance Hanson, age 94 of the Stonefield apartments in Dodgeville, formerly of Blanchardville, died on Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at Crestridge Senior Living in Dodgeville.

She was born on January 3, 1926 at home in Iowa County, the daughter of Ole & Rose (Frislie) Nelson. She attended the Cleary-Hanson and Ingwell-Watrud rural schools. She was married on May 2, 1946 to Robert Nodaason Hanson at Yellowstone Lutheran Church.

Clara farmed with Robert until the early 1970’s. From 1970 until 1972 she worked at Inga’s Restaurant in Blanchardville; from 1972 until 1976 she worked at Trumpy’s Cheese; from 1976 until 1984 she helped Robert run the logging and sawmill business; and from 1984 until 1996 she worked at Stauffer’s/Lactoprot Cheese in Blue Mounds. Clara was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church which later became part of New Hope Lutheran, and Women of the E.L.C.A. She loved to play cards with friends and family.

Clara is survived by three daughters, Mary (Douglas) Cullen of Medford, Patricia (Steve) Schneider of Muscoda, and Nancy (Albert) Bilsie of Mount Horeb; seven grandchildren, Wade (Julie) Cullen of Phillips, Jodi (Kurt) Smith of Eau Claire, Lora (Greg) Miller of Muscoda, Matthew (Juliette) Schneider of Muscoda, Richard (Kim) Bilsie of Mount Horeb, Michael (Sarah) Bilsie of Evansville, and Robert (Carla) Bilsie of Mount Horeb; 12 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren. Clara is also survived by extended family and friends, Judy & Doug Kiel, Tom & Vivian Ayen, and Janna & Jim McCoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert on October 31, 1995; a son-in-law Richard Olson on December 9, 1977; a daughter Sally in infancy; a grandson Jon Schneider in infancy in 1981, 2 great-grandchildren in infancy; one brother, Jim (Synneva) Nelson; two sisters,

Evelyn (Burnell and then Lloyd) Paulson and Ruth (Kenneth) Bisgaard; and her special friend in later years, Orville Ayen who died on November 28th, 2016.

