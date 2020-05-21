Clancy Sheridan Taylor

Clancy Sheridan Taylor was born in Ogden, Utah on July 8, 1994 to parents Tommy and Megan (Scott) Taylor. At age 3, the family moved to Flower Mound, Texas where Clancy attended public school. While at Flower Mound High School he participated on the Debate team at tournaments in Texas and throughout the United States where he won many awards, including a first-place event medal at the Longhorn Classic in Austin, TX.

After high school, Clancy attended The University of Chicago where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Comparative Literature, graduating with honors in both programs.

Clancy entered Rice University’s Ph.D. program in English in 2018 with a planned specialization in comparative modernist literature and continental philosophy. In 2020 he was awarded a Master of Arts in English for his two years of completed course work. While at Rice, Clancy participated on panels at national literary conferences, was a Diana Hobby Fellow for the journal Studies in English Literature and was one of the team recipients of a George R. Brown teaching grant to facilitate an undergraduate class focused on race-making in the Middle Ages. He also completed the Certificate in Critical Cultural Theory, an interdisciplinary graduate program in the School of Humanities that equips students to engage ambitious and synthetic research projects of social and cultural significance in a wide range of areas. In addition, Clancy was on the Executive Board of the Humanities Graduate Student Association for 2019-2020.

Known for his quick wit and charm, Clancy was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. An avid reader and accomplished guitarist, he enjoyed hanging out with his close-knit Rice cohort and spending time with extended family in Texas and Wisconsin during school breaks.

Clancy is survived by his parents Tommy and Megan, his Grandparents (George and Sylvia Taylor and James and Mary Alice Scott), and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to The Clancy Taylor Fund in the English department at Rice University. These gifts may be made online at https://riceconnect.rice.edu/ctaylor or mailed to: Rice University Development MS-81, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251-1892.

