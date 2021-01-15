Claire Katherine Dunham

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

MADISON – Claire Katherine Dunham, age 94, of Madison, passed away at her grandson’s home in Black Earth.

She was born on July 21, 1926, the daughter of Fred Frasier and Mary Hardbrook.

Claire was married for 75 years to Arthur Dunham, who passed before her in 2009. She worked as the Clerk of Courts with a commendation for all of her years of service to the State of Wisconsin. Specifically, she worked for 16 years in the Court of Appeals.

Claire is survived by her grandson, Jeremy Dunham; and great-grandchildren, James and Eva-Claire Dunham. She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert, David and Mikael; and husband, Arthur.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.