Claire Damm

COLUMBUS—Claire A. Damm age 71 passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Madison after a brief battle with Leukemia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, February 8, 2021 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Bristol. Rev. Jared Holzhurer will officiate.

A full obituary will follow.

