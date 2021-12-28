City urges shoveling sidewalks to avoid fines

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — If you want to avoid a more than $100 fine in the City of Madison, you have until noon on Wednesday to get the sidewalks in front of your home cleared up.

But what if you are traveling for the holidays and are not home?

The City of Madison Building Inspection said that it all depends on when the snow actually stops. At minimum, you’ll have 12 hours to clean it all up but because its safety issues, there are no warnings, only fines.

A Madison city ordinance requires that all ice and snow needs to be removed from public sidewalks no later than noon the following day the ice and snow accumulated. The City Housing Inspection Supervisor, Jose Maria Donoso, said being on vacation won’t work as an excuse for not getting it done.

“With your neighbor, collaborate one another and make an arrangement to have the sidewalk clear. At the end of the day, later you can pay the favor, ” said Donoso.

If the city has to do it for you, you will pay for that too. Come next year, you will fine a minimum charge of $145 on your property tax bill as a special assessment.

City officials said that a courtesy, they will often leave a door tag providing this information about the citation but that is not a guarantee, especially in certain weather conditions.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.