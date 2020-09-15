City to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, reform police

Associated Press by Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor’s family.

A person who has seen the settlement says it would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement is not yet public.

Taylor’s shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests. The lawsuit alleged the police used flawed information to obtain a “no-knock” warrant to enter the Black woman’s apartment in March.

