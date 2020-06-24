City recovers two statues torn down by protesters

MADISON, Wis. — Two statues torn down by protesters during a destructive night of demonstrations are in safekeeping by the city.

Ald. Mike Verveer told News 3 Now the Foward statue and a monument of Colonel Hans Christian Heg were both recovered after the pair were pulled from their posts outside the Wisconsin State Capitol. Heg’s statue had been beheaded and thrown into Lake Monona, however, and his head has not been found, according to Verveer.

The statues are repesentative of certain ideals in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Wisconsin sculptress Jean Pond Miner created the Forward statue for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. The monument stands for progress for women across the state. Colonel Hans Christian Heg, for whom the second monument was constructed, was a Civil Union colonel known for his strong stance against racism.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday morning he was preparing the Wisconsin National Guard for future protests turned destructive.