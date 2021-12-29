City plows out on the road

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Plowing the entire city of Madison takes about 12 to 14 hours, and that’s only after it stops snowing. For now, city plows are only tackling major roadways on their salt routes, but that could change.

Officials from the Streets Division want you to know that even with every single one of their trucks on the road, plowing every single street in Madison is a huge undertaking. It’s why they only do it when there’s three inches of snow on the ground.

Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said he wants you to keep in mind that it is people operating those snow plows, not machines. With their current staffing, it may take them a little bit longer than usual to get it done.

“We are a little short, but we aren’t so bad off like the headlines that you see around the nation. Like they shouldn’t see really any massive service differences from winters past. I mean there’s openings, we would love to have more people, but it’s not terrible,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the Streets Division was able to fill a lot of those spots already and though the city’s new hires were training since October, this week is for practical training.

To know what to expect on the road, Madison officials recommend checking the city’s website to get snow plow updates.

